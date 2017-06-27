Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A specialist is heading to Lindley clock tower this week to investigate why it's only chiming on the hour.

Residents noticed at the end of last week that the iconic clock tower, built in 1902 and designed by famous Middleton-born architect Edgar Wood, has stopped chiming the quarter hours – although it continues to sound out the hours.

They took to social media to ask what had happened.

One resident posted: “For some reason the chimes of Lindley clock tower have stopped, it’s only doing the hour bongs now. Anyone know anything about this?”

The Rev Rachel Firth, vicar of St Stephen’s Church which stands opposite th tower, said: “It’s not ringing the quarter hours. We get the hours, but not the ‘melody’ chimes.

“The vicarage is right under the clock tower and when we moved in five-and-a-half years ago the only chime I didn’t hear was at 4am. Every other one woke me up. But you get used to it. It’s a very important part of the community.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said on Monday: “The council have been made aware that Lindley clock tower clock is not chiming on the quarter hour. We have contacted the contractor, who specifically takes care of the clocks in Kirklees, and a service engineer will visit the site early this week.”