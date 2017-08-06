The video will start in 8 Cancel

Extra tickets for a musical performance in memory of Jo Cox have been released due to high demand.

A performance of Les Misérables, the late MP’s favourite, is coming to a pop-up theatre in her Batley constituency for four days next week .

More tickets have been released for each show and an additional matinee show at 2.30pm on August 11 has been added too.

Her parents and sister recently went to see a rehearsal at the University of Leeds, where the young cast and creative team have been living and rehearsing together since last month.

Kim Leadbeater, Jo’s sister, said: “I was extremely impressed by the talent of the young people involved.

“They are a credit to themselves and to the area where Jo and I were brought up and I would like to wish them the best of luck with the performances. They will be brilliant.”

Their parents Jean and Gordon Leadbeater, who also visited the rehearsal, said: “The talented students have obviously worked very hard and the enthusiasm from both cast and crew was plain to see.

“Jo would have been excited by the exceptional talent of local youth.

“We wish the company every success with the production and would like to thank them all for a wonderful tribute to Jo.”

The opening night is on August 9.

Visit www.hearthepeoplesing.com for more details.