Extra trains are being put on to get Huddersfield Town fans to and from Wembley.

Virgin Trains has confirmed it is running two additional return services from Leeds to London King’s Cross on Monday.

It includes late services to help them get back if the match goes to extra time and penalties.

Prices from just £43 each way in Standard, and £66.50 in First Class.

The trains are: Outward: 08.45 and 09.45 Return: 20.05 and 21.10.

Minute's silence to be observed ahead of play-off final in wake of Manchester terror attack

Natasha Wilding, east coast general manager for Virgin Trains, said: “We’re pleased to offer this additional return service for fans of the Terriers, including late services back to Leeds to help fans enjoy their day out.

“We hope the fans have a great day and, of course, get the right result!”

Tickets can be booked at www.virgintrainseastcoast.com