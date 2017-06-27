Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man has been jailed for 12 years for a string of horrific child sex offences.

Police found a staggering quarter of a million messages of Nigel Delaney’s devices harassing teenage boys for images for his own sick gratification.

Delaney, 65, of New North Road, just outside the town centre, pleaded guilty to 27 counts of child sex offences, including breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, attempting to pay for the sexual services of a child and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

The offences date between November 2015 and April 2016.

Other charges include arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child, making indecent images of a child, possession of indecent images of a child, distributing indecent images of a child and failure to comply with notification requirements.

He was jailed for 12 years at Burnley Crown Court, plus five years on extended licence. He has also been given a indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and banned from working with children.

Det Con Wendy Potter, of Lancashire Police, said: “Nigel Delaney is an extremely dangerous and predatory paedophile who committed a number of offences against teenage boys.

“After initially arresting Delaney for breaching his SHPO in April 2016, further enquiries revealed he had been messaging a several underage males across the Lancashire, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire areas.

“Officers reviewing the communication found in the region of 250,000 messages as Delaney relentlessly pursued the victims for his own depraved gratification.

“Following a prolonged investigation, Delaney admitted his guilt and has now been brought to justice. I must thank the victims, who showed great bravery in helping provide evidence to police.

“We welcome today’s sentence and hope it serves as a reminder to others wanting to commit such heinous crimes.”

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, from Kirklees Safeguarding Unit, said: “This depraved individual has subjected his victims to sexual abuse and we welcome the sentence handed down to him today.

“I would like to take the opportunity to praise Delaney’s victims who had the courage and bravery to come forward but also the confidence in the police that they were being listened to and action would be taken.

“I hope the conviction and sentencing of Nigel Delaney will provide the justice and closure they deserve.

“The investigation demonstrates the police commitment to protecting vulnerable victims and that police will tirelessly pursue those who present a risk to children in our communities.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to come forward to the police. We have specially trained officers who will fully support you and listen to you, no matter how long the passage of time, the police will do everything they can to bring the perpetrators to justice for their crimes.”