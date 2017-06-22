Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eyewitnesses have told of the horrific moment a man in his 60s remains seriously injured after being hit by a First Bus.

He was airlifted to hospital after emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.40am this morning (Thursday).

The accident happened on Longwood Road, Longwood, just before the junctions with both Cross Firs Street and Harp Road. The single decker First Huddersfield bus had been travelling on the 356 route.

(Photo: Carmel Garland - Twitter)

Eyewitness Pat Aistrop described the moment the accident happened and seeing the man unconscious on the road with facial injuries.

Pat, 56, who lives nearby, said: “I was taking the dog for a walk and leaving my friend Joan Senior at the bus stop as usual for 10.35am.

“As the bus was coming we were looking down the road towards it and it wasn’t speeding.

“All of a sudden we heard a thud. I thought a dog had been hit, but we walked down and realised there was an elderly gentleman unconscious on the floor."

(Photo: Kirklees Rural Police)

She added: “It was like he came out of nowhere.

“He was bleeding from his nose and making terrible sounds in his throat.

“I was quite shook up about it, but there was nothing I could do to help. Quite a few people had already called for an ambulance and the first one got there within minutes.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed near to Royds Hall School in Paddock. Five police cars and a van also attended the scene.

Pat added: “I think the bus driver was quite shook up about it. I feel sorry for him because it wasn’t his fault.

“If you cross from the side of the road where the cars were parked you can’t see the anything coming and you have to step in between the cars to see properly.

“When the bus comes up the road you can’t see it until it’s on top of you.”

(Photo: Carmel Garland - Twitter)

A short section of Longwood Road was closed in both directions for nearly six hours.

The bus driver remained on board while police cordoned off and investigated the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed a man had been hit by a bus and airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Yvonne Thompson, a 70-year-old local resident, said: “It’s not as if the bus had to pass a corner or anything.

“It’s dodgy crossing these roads as it is because some people coming down the Harp Road hill don’t know that there’s a going to be a junction. They really need to add a crossing.”