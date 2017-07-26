The video will start in 8 Cancel

This fairytale tattoo became a bit of a nightmare for a Huddersfield Town fan.

After Town clinched promotion in the play-off final at Wembley, the fan decided to have that glorious day in May marked in ink on his leg.

Sadly, the tattooist inked ‘fairy tail’ rather than ‘fairytale’.

Other fans were quick to make dog-related puns at the expense of the Terrier’s tattoo.

On Twitter, Leeds fan Daniel Fieldhouse said: “Huddersfield fan with this smart tattoo. Fairy ‘Tail’ isn’t even a spelling mistake, they are always thinking about Dogs.”

Another said: “Fairy tail – sure you didn’t mean ‘Furry Tail?’”

One fan said: “All joking aside, you would think that any decent tattooist would check his spelling.”

