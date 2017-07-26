This fairytale tattoo became a bit of a nightmare for a Huddersfield Town fan.

After Town clinched promotion in the play-off final at Wembley, the fan decided to have that glorious day in May marked in ink on his leg.

Sadly, the tattooist inked ‘fairy tail’ rather than ‘fairytale’.

A Town fan was left red-faced due to a spelling blunder on this tattoo
Other fans were quick to make dog-related puns at the expense of the Terrier’s tattoo.

On Twitter, Leeds fan Daniel Fieldhouse said: “Huddersfield fan with this smart tattoo. Fairy ‘Tail’ isn’t even a spelling mistake, they are always thinking about Dogs.”

Another said: “Fairy tail – sure you didn’t mean ‘Furry Tail?’”

One fan said: “All joking aside, you would think that any decent tattooist would check his spelling.”

