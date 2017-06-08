Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Falklands War veteran from Holmfirth has retired from the Royal Navy after almost 48 years with the ”senior service.”

Lt Cdr Phil Dickinson, 66, who grew up in Upperthong and attended Holmfirth High School in its days as a grammar school, was presented with a Valedictory Certificate by Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock and was cheered and clapped by colleagues as he left his workplace at Portsmouth for the last time.

Phil, who spent many years as a naval aviator, was officially the longest serving commissioned officer in the Royal Navy when his extended contract was finally complete. As he retired, he said: “Now, I’m going to have my first free summer since 1969!”

Phil saw active service in the Falklands flying Sea King helicopters from ships including HMS Hermes and RFA Fort Austin. He was involved in the helicopter evacuation of 14 survivors from the badly damaged HMS Coventry and proudly wears the South Atlantic medal with rosette on his uniform.

Following the ceremony in the wardroom of HMS Excellent, Phil said: “The years have gone past in a flash. I can barely believe I’ve reached this point already.

“The most memorable times in my long career are when I was the commanding officer of a Sea King helicopter squadron during the Falklands conflict – recovering people from HMS Coventry and remembering vividly the 36 separate air raids endured in Falkland Sound.”

“I also enjoyed a three-year appointment serving in Lisbon with NATO.”

Phil said: “When I joined the Navy, there were 97,000 people and more than 60 ships. Now we have fewer frigates and destroyers. But despite the decline in size, it’s been fascinating to see the new aircraft carriers preparing to come into service. Equally, the capability of the new Merlin and Wildcat helicopters is incredible compared to the Sea King. The Royal Navy is downsizing but our capability is massively improved.”

Phil joined the Royal Navy in 1969 at Dartmouth as a cadet. After sea time in home waters, the Mediterranean and the Far East in the minesweeper HMS Highburton and the aircraft carrier HMS Eagle, he gained a degree in politics at Lancaster University, where he met his American wife Susan, before returning to Dartmouth to complete his training.

He began observer training in 1976 and amassed over 2,000 flying hours in service. His early aviation time was flying Sea Kings in the helicopter cruiser HMS Blake, including a six month deployment to the west coast of the USA.

He went on to command 824 Naval Air Squadron in which he spent many flying hours trialling anti-submarine capability in the Bahamas.