An independent school in Huddersfield faces the threat of closure, it has emerged.

But directors of Mount School at Edgerton said today (WED) that talks were under way with parties from the private education sector with a view to safeguarding its future.

In a letter to parents, directors said it was proposed not to re-open in September. It said that while the 91-pupil school “has enjoyed an exemplary reputation for its education” decreasing pupil numbers had made it increasingly difficult to provide “the best possible experience” for pupils at the school.

The letter said: “Following a recent assessment of the forecasted pupil numbers next September 2017 and beyond the directors have grave concerns that the continued operation of both a high quality and sustainable independent education will no longer be financially viable.”

It said the directors were making the proposal “with the greatest reluctance and regret” but stressed that no final decision had been made about the school’s future.

It said: “The directors are committed to exploring ways in which the school could be kept open in the next academic year and beyond and no financial decision will be made until the school has had the opportunity to fully consult with staff in the coming weeks.”

The preparatory school at Binham Road, which caters for three to 11-year-old boys and girls, was rated “good” in its last inspection by Ofsted in February, 2016.

In a statement on behalf of the directors Peter Gidley said: “We have had the pleasure of running the school since 1993 but have been involved with the school since 1967.

“We have reached a point in our lives that’s brought us closer to retirement age and this, combined with lower student numbers of late, has meant we must consider options for the future of the school.

“The school has enjoyed an exemplary reputation for its education for many years. We remain passionate about the school and hold the students, parents and staff members dearly in our hearts.

“We are currently meeting with parties from the private education sector with a view to bringing in new management and a fresh new outlook for the school. The school is our legacy and we will do all that we can to ensure its continued success.”

Mr Gidley said: “Following the staff briefing and announcement to parents the school has already received two approaches from major private education organisations to continue the legacy and the school is well funded with a strong balance sheet.”