A family doctor accused of taking part in lurid sex chat with two female patients will have to wait until November to learn his fate.

Newly-married Mohammad Ihsan, 35, of Huddersfield, admitted 11 misconduct charges but denied 21 others at a 10-day hearing of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester.

In one alleged incident in July 2016 when the woman known as Patient B attended Dr Singh and Partners Health Centre in Pontefract for a review about her contraception it was claimed he unzipped his trousers and offered to have sex with her on his surgery desk.

He was also said to have put his crotch in the face of the shocked woman and to have kissed her on the lips saying: “Having lots of sex makes you healthy.” Ihsan has been working as a locum at the surgery since 2015.

In a ruling on the facts the tribunal found that the offer to clear his desk and have sex on it was “admitted and proven” as was another offer to show her his intimate parts but the allegations that he kissed her and said “having lots of sex makes you healthy” was not.

In a separate allegation, Ihsan also admitted asking another patient about her sex life when the woman known as Patient A asked him for antibiotics for a chest infection.

The tribunal found him guilty of serious misconduct in relation to Patient B but his fitness to practice was not impaired in relation to Patient A.

In its adjudication the three-man panel said: “In the circumstances, the tribunal concluded that your conduct constituted a departure from the professional standards.

“The tribunal has come to the conclusion that your conduct in engaging in a sexualised conversation with Patient B, a vulnerable patient, in a clinical setting, was highly inappropriate and breached the principles of Good Medical Practice, (GMP), and brought the medical profession into disrepute.

“Your actions would be regarded as deplorable by fellow practitioners.

“The tribunal also concluded that your actions in disclosing Patient B’s name to your wife was a clear breach of GMP. The tribunal therefore concluded that the facts found proved amounted to misconduct which is serious.

“You have also not provided any evidence at this stage to satisfy the tribunal that you will not repeat your misconduct. The tribunal decided that your actions breached the principles of GMP.

“The tribunal determined that your actions amounted to misconduct which was serious and was a breach of the fundamental tenets of the profession. In all the circumstances the tribunal concluded that your fitness to practice is currently impaired. The tribunal has also determined that a finding of impairment is both necessary and appropriate in the public interest.”