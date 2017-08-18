Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17-year-old girl who suffered a brain haemorrhage on holiday in Cyprus is heading back to West Yorkshire after her family secured a loan to pay for an air ambulance.

Shanna Newby from Hipperholme fell ill last week while on holiday with boyfriend Joe Collett and his family.

Her family launched a desperate appeal to raise £30,000 to bring her home for further treatment in the UK.

It is understood that she did not have travel insurance.

Her mum Karen Rawling, of Halifax, said doctors at Nicosia hospital had told her that Shanna was very lucky to be alive.

She has been in and out of consciousness after being rushed to hospital on August 11.

Karen has flown out to Cyprus to be at her bedside.

Yesterday a family spokesman said that, following the online appeal on the JustGiving website, they had received funds in the form of a loan.

“This will enable us to bring Shanna home by air ambulance sooner so she can receive the treatment she desperately needs back in the UK.”

The spokesman said all donations which had been made – including £5,600 on the JustGiving page – would go towards paying the medical charges.

“Yesterday afternoon instalment payments began (on the loan) which resulted in a detailed travel schedule to be arranged.

“Hopefully Shanna will be repatriated today (Friday) and treatment can continue. Can we say a huge thank you to everyone.”

The spokesman said Shanna remained in a “stable condition”.