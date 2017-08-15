Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of MP Jo Cox have paid tribute to Bernard Kenny, the hero who battled to save her life, who died on Monday.

Mr Kenny died peacefully at his home on Monday aged 79.

The former miner - who was awarded a George Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours - gave no thought to his own life and fearlessly sprang into action when right wing extremist Thomas Mair attacked Mrs Cox outside Birstall Library on 16 June, 2016.

In a statement on behalf of the Cox family, Mrs Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, said: “It was with deep sadness that we heard from Bernard Kenny’s son, Phil, that his dad had passed away on Monday.

“Having kept in touch with the Kenny family since Jo’s murder, we were aware of his illness.

“Bernard was a true hero and a shining example of Yorkshire and British bravery. He restored our faith in humanity and we will be forever grateful for the attempt he made to intervene when Jo was killed.

“Our thoughts and love are with Doreen, Phil and the whole Kenny family and with Bernard’s many friends at this time.”

Jo’s husband Brendan Cox tweeted his respects:

Bernard Kenny was a hero, he personified the best of our country;risking his own safety to help others.Our thoughts&love are with his family — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) August 15, 2017

Our local MPs also all paid tribute to Mr Kenny.

Batley & Spen MP Tracy Brabin called him selfless:

I am saddened to hear of the loss of Bernard Kenny, a truly brave and selfless hero. My heartfelt condolences go to Bernard’s family. — Tracy Brabin MP (@TracyBrabin) August 14, 2017

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff said he was “a lovely man and a true hero. Thoughts with his family”.

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker tweeted:

RIP Bernard Kenny A hero and a gentleman — Thelma Walker MP (@Thelma_WalkerMP) August 14, 2017

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman tweeted:

I count it a very special privilege to have met & thanked Bernard Kenny who heroically tried to stop the murderous attack on Jo Cox. — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) August 15, 2017

And local police officers have also been paying tribute to Mr Kenny.

Chief Constable for West Yorkshire Police, Dee Collins, tweeted:

Deeply saddened to hear this news. Our @WestYorksPolice thoughts are with Bernard's family & friends #heroandagentleman https://t.co/vtEXA903CT — Dee Collins (@WYPDeeCollins) August 15, 2017

