Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family of nine had a lucky escape after a fire broke out in the kitchen earlier today (Sun).

Fire crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick raced to the property in Thornton Lodge, Thomas Street, Huddersfield, at 9.35am.

Huddersfield Watch Commander Andy Rose said: “It seems something had caught fire in the microwave oven and created a lot of smoke which billowed through the three-storey house.

“Fortunately the mum who had gone back to bed started coughing and the entire family which included an 11-year-old child and a baby, just a few months old, escaped from a first floor bedroom window onto a flat roof.”

Also in the house was the 58-year-old father, 58-year-old mum, and four men and five women in their 20s.

Mr Rose said: “When we arrived we put ladders up and they were all able to come down safely. They were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation but were discharged.

“It could have been a lot worse. The smoke had spread everywhere. There were two smoke alarms in the property but neither of them were working.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service fits smoke alarms free. Email information@westyorksfire.gov.uk or phone 01274 682311 for more information.