A widower and his dog died in a mystery blaze at his Hillhouse home.

Relatives said John Thewlis, 73, died after an early morning fire at his cottage in Ash Street.

Neighbours awoke to the smell of smoke just after 5am on Wednesday and called emergency services.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene.

The Examiner understands Mr Thewlis was brought out by firefighters and paramedics attempted resuscitation but he died at the scene.

His Staffy, a rescue dog called Frank, also died in the tragedy.

Former wagon driver Mr Thewlis had six children and step-children and was a great-great-grandfather. He lost his wife recently and lived alone.

One of Mr Thewlis’s sons, Ray Foleher, told how he was called at 5.40am and rushed to his dad’s house, along with other relatives.

The circumstances of what happened are unclear and Mr Foleher said: “The reason for the fire we don’t know.

“I have spoken to neighbours and they were woken by the smell of smoke at about 5am. The paramedics tried to resuscitate him.”

Mr Foleher, of Lightcliffe, paid tribute to his dad and said: “He was just a decent, hard-working bloke. He was a long distance wagon driver and worked in security and did all sorts of jobs.

“He’d work hard to pay the bills and did car boot sales on a Sunday. We lost mum about a year and a half ago but he wasn’t the same after she died.”

The couple had lived in the cottage, which was two houses knocked into one, for almost 50 years.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a house fire on Ash Street at 5.07am. Ambulance and fire service also attended.

“A 73-year-old man was pronounced deceased in the property. A police cordon is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”