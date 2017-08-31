Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic who ignored a ban on contacting his ex-wife was warned that he will go to jail if he breaches the restraining order again.

The victim said she felt terrified after Evgeny Dogleav turned up at her Sheepridge home uninvited on May 21.

The 43-year-old, who drinks a bottle of vodka a day, was found guilty after a trial of breaching his restraining order.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the two-year order was made last March after the couple ended their relationship of 17 years.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that this was imposed due to domestic violence and banned Dogleav from speaking with his former wife of going to her address.

But he ignored this when he turned up at the family home.

Mrs Jones said: “She was at home with the children when he banged on the door for several minutes.

“She looked through the spy hole, recognised the defendant and immediately called police.”

Dogleav, of Church Street in Huddersfield town centre, denied any wrongdoing but was found guilty when his ex attended at his trial to give evidence against him.

Russian-born Dogleav, aided throughout his court hearings by an interpreter, had previously breached the restraining order.

Mrs Jones added: “She (the victim) said that she’d hoped that he would have realised the effect his actions were having on the children and that he’d stay away from the house to allow them to recover.

“The victim feels that because of previous violence it was impossible for him to have a relationship with the children.

“She said: ‘I’ve been living in fear of him coming to the house and I’ve kept the doors locked and curtains drawn.’

“She’s had to change her route going into Huddersfield and her daughter is having regular nightmares about her father.

“The children are traumatised and she’s now taking anti-depressants.”

The court was told that Dogleav purchased a bottle of vodka a day despite being reliant on benefits.

Dogleav’s solicitor Paul Blanchard described the offence as a ‘blip’ and said that his client wanted no further contact with his family.

District Judge Gary Garland told him: “It’s clear that your family has suffered traumatically by your behaviour.

“Because of your conduct I’m extending your restraining order.

“If you break this again it’s very likely that a sentence will include custody.”

Dogleav’s restraining order was extended by a year to finish on March 21 next year.

He was ordered to complete a 12-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Finally, he has to pay £400 prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge.