Fancy a coffee or tea with a firefighter?

The chance for a chat, and maybe even some cake, alongside Huddersfield’s finest fire and rescue workers is coming up in a few weeks.

Blue watch and back-office staff at Huddersfield Fire Station are hosting an event as part of the annual MacMillan Cancer Support, ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’.

Firefighter Gareth Lockwood, said: “As part of the West Yorkshire Fire Service’s new initiative ‘Safe and Well’ we’re trying to reach people in the community to help them in whatever way we can.

“This can be giving fire safety advice and installing smoke alarms or just sitting down and having a drink with somebody who might not have much social interaction with others on a regular basis.

“As a watch, we have decided to tag this along with the MacMillan coffee morning.

“Due to our shifts we are holding it a few days prior to the official one on Wednesday, September 27 from 10am to noon.

“Supporting us is Morrisons of Waterloo and Shelley Over 60s ukulele group – a group of amateur musicians instructed by the extremely talented Dominick Beresford of Rock My Reception wedding band.”

The event at the station at Outcote BAnk is open to all, with a small donation to MacMillan appreciated.

None operational staff members are attending to keep the event going if the station gets a 999 call.