It hasn’t got many mod cons but just think of the potential – and the great views.

Rob Royd Farm, which has an asking price of £600,000, is a Grade II listed property set in around 10 acres of grazing land off Beestonley Lane in Stainland.

It is the ultimate ‘doer-upper’ property as the farm needs extensive renovation and rebuilding.

Estate agent Bramleys says the rural location is “superb” and the 360 degree views “fantastic”.

The sales detail say: “A once in a lifetime opportunity has arisen to purchase a very spacious property set in idyllic surroundings.

“Rob Royd Farm which is Grade II listed comprises a former farm with a range of buildings comprising farmhouse, attached cottage, attached barn, attached stables and outbuildings which are all set in approximately 10 acres.

“Stainland is a very popular rural locality and is a short drive from the M62 motorway making the industrial and commercial centres of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire within commuting distance.

“The property currently requires extensive renovation improvements and rebuilding and offers a variety of options in terms of redevelopment.

“A full viewing of this property is highly recommended in order to appreciate the property’s superb rural location, 360 degree rural views and the tranquillity this brings with it.”

Potential buyers are warned that some buildings are in a potentially dangerous state.

Bramley adds: “Buyers should be aware that viewing is strictly on an accompanied basis and for safety purposes no internal access whatsoever will be provided to the barn or former stables.”

Mains electricity is connected and mains gas is located on site – but mains water and sewage are available in Beestonley Lane.