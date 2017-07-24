The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils and staff at Netherton Infant and Nursery School launched their project to raise £80,000 for a nurture room with a fancy dress community walk.

The whole school – 195 children aged from three to seven – took part in the hour-long walk through the village, designed as a promotional exercise, and raised over £300 in the process.

Over the next 18 months they will be busy with an array of other events, including a ceilidh, treasure hunt, car boot sale and Three Peaks challenge.

School business manager Kirsty Roden explained: “A nurture room is designed to be a bridge between home and school. It will have a kitchen to prepare snacks, a table and sofa, as well as educational resources such as an interactive whiteboard and iPads.

“Primarily, this room will provide the early nurturing experiences that some children lack, giving them the skills and extra support to help them with their learning, making friends to enable them to grow into confident and successful individuals.”

The single-storey facility will also be used by the wider school and community as a breakfast club, after-school club and local activities.

The school is planning on making applications to a range of potential funders.

https:// www.facebook.com/Netherton-Infant-Nursery-School-1594924584063861/