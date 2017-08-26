Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The saying ‘an Englishman’s home is his castle’ sums up this place perfectly.

The Grade II listed building is known locally as ‘The Castle’ thanks to its exterior features but it is actually a former stable lodge built in 1852 by the local landowner, Akroyd.

It is on the market for just £160,000 - a fraction of what it would cost down south.

The three-bedroom freehold property is described as a ‘duplex lodge’ and is situated on Boothtown Road, Halifax, and is opposite Bankfield Museum.

Features include a private roof terrace with 360 degree views, off-road parking, ‘ample living space’ which included an open plan lounge/kitchen, two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a large bathroom.

The kitchen has original church-style windows and a wood burning stove. And the roof terraces measures 7m (about 23ft) by 4.8m (about 15ft) which has all-round views “complete with gargoyles”, according to the sales details.

The sales details on Rightmove adds: “We are delighted to offer for sale this 3 bedroom duplex lodge in this sought after and convenient location within easy reach of Halifax town centre, the M62, Halifax train station and other public transport links.

“The impressive accommodation is well presented and of a good size and comprises ample living space and well appointed bedrooms.”