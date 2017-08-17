The T3 Farm Challenge in aid of Kirkwood Hospice

A muddy fitness challenge returns this weekend.

The T3 Farm Challenge, which features an extreme 5k obstacle course, takes place at Still House Farm in Batley and raises money for Kirkwood Hospice.

In the four years it has taken place it has raised £23,480.44 for the Dalton-based hospice.

This year, it’s sponsored by The Session Station, the UK-wide fitness search engine.

Andrew Myatt, the website’s owner and director, has a personal reason for supporting the cause.

He said: “Any kind of charity work is brilliant but Kirkwood Hospice has a deep meaning with both me and my family.

“It’s where my mum was cared for.”

The event will see brave runners of all ages climbing enormous tyre mounds, swimming through ice cold water and diving, head first, down water drenched slides. There’s also a course for younger participants.

Those taking part will be treated to a special after party, with performances from local bands and DJs, with proceeds going to Yorkshire Down Syndrome Group.

Danny Thomas and James Ashton, who own the T3 Wellbeing Centre in Batley, created the event along with friends Katie Ellis and Sarah Brooks.

The T3 farm challenge will be held on Saturday.

Adult tickets cost £25 each and children’s tickets cost £10 each.