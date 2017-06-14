The video will start in 8 Cancel

Magic Rock is arguably one of Britain’s coolest breweries – and there’s a job going at the Huddersfield ale maker.

The brewery at Willow Park Business Centre , Willow Lane, Birkby, is looking for a full-time warehouse assistant.

The job advert posted on Magic Rock’s website says: “We’re looking for a professional, motivated, dependable person to join our small warehouse team at our brewery in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

“The role entails the effective management of our stock inventory, liaising with our sales department for effective stock rotation, management of goods in and out and the preparing of pallet orders for dispatch.

“The ideal candidate will be punctual, hard working, physically fit and personable with a can do attitude. Previous warehouse experience and a full clean driving licence is desirable but not necessary.

“We are growing quickly as a business and there are opportunities for the right candidate to flourish within the business.”

Founded in Oakes in 2011, Magic Rock has become one the most successful new British breweries.

Its inventive beers, which come in distinctive cartoon ghost themed cans, are enjoyed as far away as New Zealand and Japan.

