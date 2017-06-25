Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A career as a bus engineer could be just the ticket – but too few students are getting on board.

Bus operator First West Yorkshire is urging colleges across the region to encourage more of their students to pursue a career in bus engineering and replace staff who have recently retired.

First said it was struggling to find the right candidates due to a lack of interest or because recruits don’t have the required qualifications.

The company – which made its plea on International Women in Engineering Day – works with Manchester College to recruit trainee apprentices who are working towards achieving the required qualification.

Now it wants to draw on colleges in West Yorkshire to recruit apprentices and full time staff.

First said it had a number of engineering vacancies available across West Yorkshire, adding: “The business is always on the look-out for new talent and would encourage anyone who is interested in a career with First Bus to get in touch.”

Engineering manager Craig Brown said: “We have a fantastic apprentice scheme, which allows apprentices into the business to learn first-hand how to work with our vehicles – but we need the support of local colleges to ensure that we continue to promote these jobs to young people.

“There are lots of opportunities at First West Yorkshire for talented engineers. The work ranges from bulb replacements to major unit repairs – with scope to progress. We help our engineers with training and development and support them as they advance through the company.”