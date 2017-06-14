Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How do you fancy working in one of Yorkshire’s most beautiful buildings?

A range of jobs are being advertised by the Trust overseeing Halifax’s Grade I listed Piece Hall, built in 1779 as a hall for trading cloth.

The Georgian building, recently revamped in a £19m project, is one of only two surviving cloth halls in the whole of Europe.

It will reopen to the public on Yorkshire Day, Tuesday August 1, as a centre for shopping, dining and culture.

The Trust, an independent charity, is recruiting staff to work in what it calls “one of the most extraordinary buildings in Britain.”

Under an advert for current vacancies, the Trust says the reopening will transform Halifax.

“It will herald the most dynamic new era for Halifax in generations. A long held dream is about to be realised; join us in making it happen.”

Jobs on offer include:

* Coffee/Deli manager

* Ice cream parlour manager

* Operations assistants to carry out cleaning and catering roles

* Food and beverage assistants

* Senior food and beverage assistants

* Retail and visitor services assistants to work in the Welcome Centre, box office, shop and gallery

The closing date for applications ranges from June 22 to July 10, depending on the role.