Sky have launched hundreds of new roles in their offices across Milan, London and - closer to home - Leeds.

The company have seen their overall profits fall thanks to the increased expense of having rights to live Premier League football, and with rival firms offering better competition for customers than in the past, Sky are having to innovate to stay ahead.

Chief executive Jeremy Darroch said the aim of the expansion was to help "deploy in and out-of-home streaming platforms", rumoured to be a move to tackle Netflix and Amazon head on.

There's a range of tech jobs including javascript development, UX designer, business analyst and principal engineer plus sales and product owner roles.

They are based at the company's luxury Leeds Dock offices .

To apply for a role with Sky, follow this link to their recruitment pages.