Huddersfield Town fans queued to be among the first to get their hands on the club’s new Premier League kit.

The new-look blue and white striped kit was available to buy from the club shop at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday morning – and around 50 fans were there for opening time.

Among the first to get to wear the new shirt was Simon Day, of Brighouse, who can’t wait for the new season to start.

Fans were quick to post pictures on Twitter and show of their purchases.

Jodie Calvert tweeted: “Happy kids all kitted our for the Prem! Thank you @htafcmegastore.”

Wayne Lockwood said: “New shirts purchased. Roll on the big kick off. #htafc.”

HashtagMeltham was also chuffed. “Sorted! One happy 6 year old! @htafcdotcom #WeArePremierLeague #TownFanForLife #HTAFC shirts are alright in person!”

Eddie Hoyle said: “Extremely happy after our trip to @htafcdotcom this morning! All the staff in the @htafcmegastore were superb as usual too #credittotheclub.”

The club megastore is open until 5pm today.