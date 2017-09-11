Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield away fans face a long journey home following the closure of the M1 after a vehicle pile-up.

The motorway - the main route between the London Stadium and Huddersfield - is expected to be closed in both directions until 2am tomorrow (Tuesday).

This follows a crash involving several vehicles near Northampton.

The AA has reported that there was a large amount of 'trapped' traffic with the closed section of the motorway between junctions 14 and 15.

Huddersfield Town has advised fans to seek alternative routes home.

Drivers would advised to exit the M1 before junction 13 and return to the motorway at junction 16 - or avoid the motorway entirely until after the closed section.

At 8pm tonight an as yet unbeaten Town take on Slaven Bilic's under the cosh Hammers who are yet to pick up a single point in their Premier League Campaign .