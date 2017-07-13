Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farmer is set to be arrested - after going to an agricultural show instead of turning up for court.

John Priestley, 49, has been charged with failing to comply with an enforcement notice issued by Kirklees Council as he’s allegedly ignored a warning to stop using land in Coal Pit Lane, Batley, for processing and storing waste.

This included the removal of equipment and vehicles used in waste processing and demolishing two buildings on the site.

Priestley, of Silverdale Farm in Leeds, had been due at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court to enter a plea to the charge, but David Stickley, prosecuting on behalf of Kirklees Council, told magistrates that he had called to say that he was off to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate instead.

He said: “The defendant does what he wants and has no regard for people living near him or officers of the council.

“He’s not here because he feels that he has something better to do with his time.

“He might find that he wants to go to Appleby Horse Fair next time so I invite you to issue a warrant not backed by bail and leave it in the hands of police to get him to court.”

Magistrates agreed to issue a warrant for Priestley’s arrest to secure his attendance at court next time.