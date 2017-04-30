Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farmer has urged people to be on their guard after a quad bike was stolen from his garage while he was at home.

Steve Deaville has put up a £1,000 cash reward for the return of his C Force 550 which was taken from his Marsden property on Monday at around 10.20pm.

The brazen thieves forced a lock and removed a security light bulb before taking the valuable quad.

Mr Deaville believes the quad was freewheeled down the valley into Marsden village via Carrs Road.

He has since upped security and has issued an appeal for information on the machine.

“It is quite distinctive and can’t disappear easily. I am offering a £1,000 cash reward for information leading to its safe return or the arrest and conviction of the thieves.”

The theft has been reported to West Yorkshire Police.