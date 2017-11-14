Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New data has revealed the top ten most expensive sites in Kirklees and Calderdale.

The Land Registry has released ownership details for non-residential buildings for the first time.

It reveals the prices paid for some plots, who owns what in our town centre and foreign ownership.

The data has revealed that Bury Council bought land in Huddersfield – as an investment to fund its own services.

And many of the owners bought the land as part of “real estate investment trusts.”

Here’s some of what the 33,985 pieces of data reveals:

The top 10 most expensive sites in Kirklees and Calderdale with prices listed are:

1) Sainsburys supermarket at Wade Street, Halifax, price paid: £44.5m. Owned by USF Nominees Ltd based in Surrey.

2) UCI Cinema, known as the Odeon, at Bradley Mills Road, Huddersfield. Price paid: £15.2m. Its proprietor is listed on Land Registry as Bankuwait Nominees Ltd of 35 Portman Square, London.

3) Blakeridge Mill, Upper Blakeridge Lane, Batley, owned by Binks (Holdings) Ltd, £11.1m.

4) Apartments 1-93, Blakeridge Mill, Upper Blakeridge Lane, Batley, Branchwater Developments Ltd, £9m.

5) Landscape House, Premier Way, Lowfields Business Park, Elland, Eliand Fund Services (UK) Ltd, £7.5m.

6) The Jubilee Mill, Upper Blakeridge Lane, Batley, Binks Ground Rents Ltd, £7.4m.

7) Summerfield House, Gibbet Street, Halifax, THR Number 12 Plc £7m.

8) Apartments 1-75, The Jubilee Mill, Upper Blakeridge Lane, Batley, Branchwater Developments Ltd, £6.6m.

9) Land on the south side of Lowfields Way, Lowfield Business Park, Elland, One Fortrees Ltd, £6.1m.

10) Unit J1, Lowfields Way, Lowfields Business Park, Elland, CIP Threadneedle UK Property Nominee No 1 Ltd, £6.1m.

Industrial sites in Elland, Halifax and Brighouse make up much of the top 20, but the next most expensive Huddersfield sites are:

20) Norwich Union House 26-28, High Street, Huddersfield, MAS Management Services Ltd, £2.9m.

24 & 25) 6-8 St Peters Street, Huddersfield (freehold and leasehold) SYMF Ltd, £2.7m.

Who owns what in Huddersfield town centre?

Contrary to common belief, Kirklees Council does not own many of the buildings in Huddersfield town centre’s main shopping areas.

The freehold to the Piazza Shopping Centre is owned by Zurich Assurance Ltd.

The insurance company also owns the leasehold to 68 to 118 (Even), New Street, Huddersfield; flats 1 to 57 Buxton House, New Street, Huddersfield and 1 to 7 Buxton Way, Huddersfield – which is above Primark.

WD Kingsgate Ltd owns the freehold to the shopping centre. It also owns land at Cross Church Street, plus a number of properties around the shopping centre, which has plans for expansion.

Why does Bury Council own land in Huddersfield?

Land at the south side of Rowley Lane, Lepton, is listed as being owned by The Metropolitan Borough of Bury, who bought it for £2.3m.

It also includes Northern House, Woodsome Park, Fenay Bridge, part of the same parcel of land.

A spokesman for Bury Council said: “Bury Council has a wide range of investments, the vast majority in Bury but several major properties elsewhere, which generate rental income.

“This is an important way of earning money which can be spent on vital frontline services. Without this income, there would have to be deeper cuts to those services.

“To clarify the Huddersfield investment – this is just one purchase for £2.3 million, not two. The property is Northern House, which is let to Capita Business Services Limited, plus the associated car park and grounds. The land and buildings are located on the south side of Rowley Lane.

“All our investments must meet the criteria set out in our Property Investment Strategy 2014-2018. This aims to identify and acquire properties which produce high yields, combined with an acceptable level of risk.”

Who owns the most number of sites in Kirklees and Calderdale?

Top 10 Proprietor – Number of sites owned in the Land Registry documents are:

Kirklees Council – 4,827

Yorkshire Electricity Distribution Plc – 1,603

Calderdale Council – 952

Yorkshire Water – 879

Together Housing Association Ltd – 558

Fairhold (Huddersfield) Ltd (real estate owners, based in London) – 496

Home Group Ltd (housing association) – 416

Fairhold Ltd (real estate owner, based in London) – 414

Yorkshire Housing Ltd (housing association) – 354

Dovetop Ltd (land/property owner) – 330