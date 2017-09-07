Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire which claimed the life of a Huddersfield man began on the ground floor of his terraced house, the fire service has confirmed.

Barnaby Aylward, 49, known as Barney, died following a blaze at his home in Old Bank Fold, Moldgreen, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Fire crews were alerted at 3.11am with appliances attending from Huddersfield, Rastrick and Slaithwaite stations.

A fire service spokesman confirmed that smoke alarms were fitted at the property.

“This was a ground floor fire in a terraced house,” the spokesman added. “Smoke alarms were fitted and were working and a neighbour alerted the fire service.”

The spokesman added: “A fire investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. However, it is not believed to be suspicious.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Huddersfield Labour councillor Judith Hughes, who is chairman of the Fire Authority, said: “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this gentleman. Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire and we are unable to speculate at this time as the full circumstances will be further investigated by the coroner.”

Firefighters go out to people’s homes to give free home fire safety checks.

Clr Hughes added: “This tragedy highlights to us all the dangers of fire and we would like to remind people that should they have any concerns about fire safety in the home they can contact the fire service to request a safe and well visit.”

Go to www.westyorksfire.gov.uk or call 0800 5874536.