A father and son have been given suspended sentences after using a baseball bat to assault another man.

Leeds Crown Court heard events began on the afternoon March 12 when Leon James saw his former partner Lucy Dixon in Tesco with her present boyfriend Richard Hanson.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said James allegedly swore at Mr Hanson and then threatened to cut him. Having tried to ignore him Mr Hanson suggested they went outside where further words were exchanged.

Mr Hanson and Miss Dixon then got into their car and drove off. A dashboard camera in another vehicle captured James and his son Marley pulling out in their white van behind the car.

Both vehicles then came to a stop in Westbourne Road and Mr Hanson got out and approached the van.

Miss Pearson said Leon James then started the attack by getting out and hitting Mr Hanson with a baseball bat. The footage showed him striking the other man three times before he managed to wrestle James to the ground.

It was while they were on the ground that Marley James joined in and punched Mr Hanson about the head and body 11 times as well as using the bat on him twice.

Miss Dixon then managed to grab the bat and it “became something of a melee” before both of the James’ backed off.

Mr Hanson suffered bruising to his lower back, his face was cut and scratched and he had a bite mark on his pectoral muscle.

Leon James told a probation officer he felt intimidated by the other man.

James Gelsthorpe representing James said he regretted he had got his son involved as he was of previous good character.

He was a qualified plumber and the bat was in the vehicle with a ball because he used it to play with his children.

Nicoletta Alistari, representing Marley James, said he was remorseful. He had gone to the aid of his father “but accepts he went too far.”

Leon James, 43 and Marley James, 20, both of King Street, Lindley, each admitted assault and having an offensive weapon and were ordered to do 300 hours unpaid work. Leon was given 18 months in prison suspended for two years and his son nine months in a young offender institution suspended for two years.

Recorder Simon Eckersley said there was clearly a history with the complainant but however things had started it involved “an outrageous incident of public violence.”