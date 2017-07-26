Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mystery surrounds the future of a Huddersfield school’s popular outdoor adventure centre.

Colne Valley High School shut the Peter Brook Field Centre in North Wales last year. Hundreds of children had gone there for holidays over more than 40 years.

Two former teachers Trevor Woolley and Rob Bradford fear the centre may be sold off and have had a meeting with a school official.

Mr Woolley, 67, said he had been told the centre could be sold off and added: “We were astonished at this as we understood that no decision had been made.”

The school, which converted to an academy in 2014, is sponsored by the Mirfield Free Grammar (MFG) Multi-Academy Trust.

Mr Woolley said that MFG had spent £250,000 on an all-weather sports surface and added: “The implication was that money from the sale of the centre could be used to do something similar at Colne Valley.”

Colne Valley High School has a large sports centre, including grass fields and AstroTurf for when the fields are either too wet or too hard due to the inclement valley weather.

Mr Woolley, who taught English at the school for 35 years and retired in 2007, claims that the Peter Brook Centre is insured for £250,000.

The reason it was closed was also disputed during the meeting. There were a number of fire risks in the building, such as a sticking fire door and extinguishers which had not been replaced, but Mr Bradford pointed out that they could be easily replaced.

It was agreed at the meeting that staff at the academy would be consulted about the future of the centre in September.

“This is too valuable a resource to waste and a massive reservoir of goodwill exists in the valley to do something about it,” said Mr Woolley.

The centre is near Betws-y-Coed and is called Pant-yr-Arian, but was renamed in honour of the late Peter Brook, a former teacher.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The Peter Brook Field Centre was purchased in 1974 and for many years provided educational visits for groups of 15 children from CVHS.

“The use of the centre declined over the last 20 years for various reasons and it was eventually closed because it does not comply with current Health and Safety regulations.

“No decision has been made to sell it. The Trustees are exploring options for its future and welcome all reasonable suggestions.

“The school recognises the value of the educational experience that the centre can offer and will consult with staff in September to obtain their views on possible future use.”

What are your memories of holidays at the centre? E-mail your memories and pictures to editorial@examiner.co.uk or message us through Facebook.