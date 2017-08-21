Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears are growing for a teenager who hasn’t been seen in a week.

Preston Forbes, 14, of Brighouse , was last seen in the town at midday last Monday.

The teenager lived in Preston, Lancashire, until recently and police there say they are doing “everything they can” to find him.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Preston Forbes who is still missing from his home in West Yorkshire.

“Preston was last seen at his home at 12.25pm on Monday, August 14. He has strong links to the Preston area in the form of family members and friends and may well be in the city.

“We’re doing everything we can to find him. Anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, is asked to call 101 as soon as possible quoting log number LC-20170814-0802.”