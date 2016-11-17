Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for a student who vanished after saying he was travelling to Huddersfield.

Josef Thompson, 22, who is known as Jo, lives in Liverpool but commutes to Huddersfield University where he studies illustration. No-one has heard from him since last Friday evening when he messaged his flatmate to say he was heading to Huddersfield.

Jo’s mother Claire Beach said she was baffled by her son’s disappearance. She is now liaising closely with Merseyside Police who are checking Jo’s bank details and phone records for any clues as to his whereabouts.

She said: “He was intending to use the train, which is his normal journey to university, but he didn’t arrive in Huddersfield and that was the last he was heard of. We don’t know who he was meeting or where.”

Mrs Beach confirmed her son has been suffering from depression but said that was not her primary concern.

“From how he has been with other people that’s not the reason he disappeared,” she added.

Third-year student Jo’s family and friends have shared his disappearance widely on Facebook and say the news has spread all around the country. Merseyside Police are now working with West Yorkshire Police on the inquiry.

“There is no information,” said Mrs Beach. “There is nothing to say where he has gone. His phone has been off. We do not have much to go on.”

The mysterious disappearance is said to be out of character for Jo.

Asked if she believes her son has come to harm Mrs Beach replied, “That’s always at the back of your mind. You have to stay positive but the longer we don’t hear from him the more we worry.”

Jo’s friend and fellow student Tom Lyle said: “All we know is that Jo has been very depressed recently. That’s why we are concerned. The last I heard from him was on Friday. He told me he didn’t come into class because he was unwell.”

A spokeswoman for Huddersfield University said Jo’s disappearance was in the hands of the police and the university could not comment further.

Anyone with information about Jo is urged to call 101 and ask for Merseyside Police.