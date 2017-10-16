Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspected burglar seen entering a river during a police chase is still missing.

The man fled officers by entering the River Holme after police were called to a burglary in Netherton in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two of the four suspects were seen getting into the river, one of whom was stopped and arrested.

The other man was seen heading upstream after getting in the river near Armitage Road, and fears are now growing for his welfare.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning (Monday) that despite extensive enquiries to trace him, he has not been found.

A police helicopter and West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service have also been involved in the search.

Three other men arrested in connection with the burglary have been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact police urgently via 101, quoting log 66 of Friday, October 13.