Concerns have been raised after a man was seen leaving hospital in the early hours of the morning and has not been heard from since.

David Lister from Holmfirth , was seen leaving Huddersfield Royal Infirmary in Lindley shortly after midnight in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

The 75-year-old was wearing a blue and white horizontal striped shirt, blue jeans, a blue boat coat and was carrying a gree bag when he went missing.

West Yorkshire Police are concerned for David’s welfare and are keen to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from him or who knows of his whereabouts.

David, or anyone with information who can help, is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log number 102 of August 8.