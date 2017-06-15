The video will start in 8 Cancel

Councillors backed plans for 109 new homes at Lindley despite public concerns about rising levels of harmful air pollution.

Residents accused Kirklees Council of failing to act on increased levels of hazardous nitrogen dioxide – associated with road traffic, mainly diesel vehicles – in the Lindley Moor and Birchencliffe areas.

Local resident Mike Chalker said pollution sensors showed that local nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels had passed legal levels set by the EU.

He told the council’s Strategic Planning Committee, which granted permission for 109 homes on land off Crosland Road by four councillors’ votes to three, that the council was contributing to the problem by granting permission for more housing estates.

“Lindley Moor has seen nitrogen dioxide levels rise by 38% in four years, and in 2015 was 26% above the legal limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

“Nearby Birchencliffe has seen levels rise 49% in four years and is now 11% above the legal limit.”

He urged councillors to reject the application by Persimmon Homes, saying that the population of Lindley had risen 15% in just a few years which was “not sustainable.”

Lindley Conservative councillor Gemma Wilson said the council had allowed a “development free-for-all” in Lindley which had overwhelmed schools and the roads.

“Even children are noticing how much the area is changing and what is being lost,” she said.

“These developments are causing massive problems in the local infrastructure, with schools and with flooding. We should be looking into air quality and flooding.”

She said Lindley had become choked with traffic, with drivers turning side roads into rat-runs.

Peter Schofield, of Lindley Moor Action Group, said Kirklees was not taking seriously the air pollution issue.

“It took them (the council) 10 years to admit there was a problem (of air pollution) on the A629 at Ainley Top. We want to make sure the council gives this issue serious consideration.”

He said residents were worried about their children’s health and incidences of asthma.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes told the committee that an air quality planning statement demonstrated their homes plan would not be “unduly harmful.”

Councillors raised concerns that the site had been designated as an employment site in the council’s planning blueprint.

Tory Clr Bill Armer said he was concerned that employment land was being handed over to housing developers.

“I don’t want Huddersfield to be a dormitory town for Manchester,” he said. “I don’t want to see the constant erosion of land set aside for employment purposes.”