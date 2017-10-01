Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police and the public are thought to have battled to save a man’s life after he was badly hurt outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre.

The man in his 30s is in hospital with a serious head injury after the incident which happened at 12.41am today.

Two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

Posting on the Examiner’s Facebook site, Leander Bucci reveals how she gave the man CPR at the scene.

She said: “I saw the whole thing. A single punch and he hit the floor with the back of his head first. I was the one with a policeman giving him CPR. Paramedics did manage to get him breathing again with the defib. I feel for his family right now.”

Kirklees councillor Cahal Burke, who was in Huddersfield town centre this morning, said of the spiralling violence: “Sadly, this kind of incident seems to be becoming a regular occurrence as part of a weekend in Huddersfield. It’s hard to know what to do. We need more police but there are dwindling resources and they do the best they can.”

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “We can confirm that an incident took place last night outside our Kirkgate restaurant. We are co-operating fully with the police in their enquiries and as such cannot comment further.”

The incident has sparked a response on social media.

Tom Talks said: “It’s just awful the amount violence around here recently.”

Andy L added: “If McDonald’s was a pub the police and council would have shut it down permanently by now.”

Anne Anderson: “There is always some sort of incident outside McDonald’s. You would think that McDonald’s would employ a security officer or officers to be there 24 hours a day to stop this sort of thing happening.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jenny Jesney: “Think it’s about time this branch of McDonald’s is closed overnight.”

Jez Crossland: “Loving the way that McDonald’s is getting labelled as the issue. How come there are McDonald’s nationwide but don’t have these issues. If they closed earlier the kids would just hang out elsewhere.”

Helen Pimms-Neary: “What are the parents doing allowing their kids to be in town at this time of night?”