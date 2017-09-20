Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

PlanS to stock a Kirklees park lake with fish has been scuppered – by nature.

Volunteers had introduced koi carp to the recently-restored lake at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.

But the brightly-coloured fish started to disappear leaving locals scratching their heads.

That was until photographer Ash Milnes, a regular visitor to the park, found the reason for the disappearing fish – a heron.

Pictures shared on social media showed at least five fish in the lake on September 3 but that was before the heron swooped for his breakfast – and probably his lunch and dinner too.

Ash pictured the majestic bird on Sunday just after the heron had gobbled the last of the fish.

Ironically, the heron perched next to a sign which reads: ‘Do Not Feed the Ducks!’

Ash said volunteers had tried to get a fish programme going at the park and told how he turned up to walk his dog at 7am on Sunday to see the heron devouring the last of the carp.

“A woman who regularly sits in the park says that was the last of the fish as the heron had eaten them all,” he said. “The parks department is aware of it but there’s nothing they can do – it’s just nature.

“They were perhaps looking at reintroducing sticklebacks but that may not be a good idea with the big lad about!”

Two years ago the Examiner reported how a rare mandarin duck, found in China, Japan and the Far East, made his home on the park lake.