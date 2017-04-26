Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tired of colouring in butterflies and mandalas? Now it seems fans of adult colouring books can turn their pencils to a more fur-miliar sight...

Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat is bringing out her own colouring book.

Yes, you heard correctly. The station’s Senior Pest Controller is bringing out the book this week as part of her latest efforts in raising money for charity.

The book features the moggy in scenes around the station such as perching in the information desk window and hanging out on the platform.

Felix’s employers TransPennine Express are hoping the book will raise money for Cash For Kids, which helps disadvantaged and disabled children across the Pennines in Greater Manchester.

Copies of the colouring book will be for sale online alongside a Felix cuddly toy complete with a cape to celebrate the charity’s Superhero Day on Friday.

The social media star’s last attempt at fundraising went down a storm when she announced the release of a calendar in December, copies of which sold out so fast the website temporarily shut down.

But despite “breaking the internet”, the calendar managed to raise an incredible £15,000 for Huddersfield Samaritans.

Felix’s spokespeople said they were hoping the book “didn’t break the interweb again”, adding the moggy was taking her success “all in her stride.”