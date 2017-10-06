Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Lindley.

The female pedestrian was knocked over at the pedestrian crossing on Acre Street outside Lindley Liberal Club.

Police and ambulance services were called at around 9.45am to reports of a pedestrian being in collision with a car at the junction of Acre Street and Plover Road.

The woman has been named locally as Angela.

Clr Gemma Wilson said she was at St Stephen’s Church setting up ahead of the weekend’s scarecrow festival when she heard the commotion.

She said: “Someone told me a pedestrian had been hit. The ambulance left soon after with the blue lights.”

St Stephen’s Church in Lindley have posted on Facebook to say: “Please pray for Angela - knocked down on the crossing outside Sainsbury’s half an hour ago. Give thanks for the wonderful people who stopped to help her, the care of the paramedic team and our wonderful NHS now caring for her.”