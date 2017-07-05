Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fewer trains will stop at Marsden and Slaithwaite stations next May under proposed timetable changes.

Train users are urging a re-think of controversial plans which will see two local trains an hour - but with only one stopping at either Marsden or Slaithwaite.

It could mean fewer or no services going from Marsden to Slaithwaite, according to Slaithwaite and Marden Action on Rail Transport (SMART) which says there will be implications for Real Ale Trail fans.

Gary Godolphin, secretary of SMART, wants operators to re-think the draft timetable which could see a reduction in peak hours services calling at Slaithwaite and Marsden which will affect commuters.

“Although there will be some ‘extras’ run by Northern, peak times both morning and evening will be greatly reduced especially to and from Manchester,” he said.

“This also has an impact on capacity, especially if you need a seat. A reduction in the number of services and smaller trains means overcrowding is likely.”

Services which currently go into Manchester Victoria will terminate at Manchester Piccadilly under the proposed changes, he added.

The proposals could also affect disabled passengers who currently use platform 3 at Marsden which is the more accessible platform for trains to Manchester.

“Apart from one early morning service and two evening services all trains towards Manchester will call at platform 2 and not 3,” says Mr Godolphin. “This means that the more accessible platform for disabled or elderly passengers... will not be in service and users will have to navigate the metal stairs.”

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has also expressed concerns about peak services at Slaithwaite and Marsden and Sunday services at Deighton and Ravensthorpe.

However, an authority report said the new timetable would see “significant improvements” to links between urban areas with earlier first and later last trains, better services to Dewsbury and improved spacing of fast trains between Leeds and Manchester.

Lucja Majewski, of TransPennine Express, said: “From May 2018, we will take over operation of local services between Huddersfield and Leeds/Manchester.

“Northern will continue to call at local stations between Leeds and Hebden Bridge and will serve intermediate stops.

“This change will allow us to create more direct connections for stations between Leeds and Manchester, introduce new trains and provide a more reliable service. It is however, not possible for a single service to call at all four stations between Stalybridge and Huddersfield without impacting on other trains.”

TransPennine Express said it was still receiving feedback and was “reviewing the timetable proposals” in response to the feedback.