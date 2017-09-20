Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fewer people in Yorkshire are working to zero hours contracts, it has emerged.

The number of people employed on contracts – without a guaranteed minimum number of hours – fell by 24,000 from 87,000 in the second quarter of 2016 to 63,000 for the same period this year.

And the largest fall in the number of zero hours contracts was mainly among people who have been in their job fewer than five years – suggesting employers are offering fewer of those contracts to new workers or that some workers have been able to swap to a contract with guaranteed hours.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that one in 40 people in work in the region (2.5%) is employed on a zero hours contract.

The ONS Labour Force Survey revealed that the number of people UK-wide employed on zero-hours contracts in their main job during the second quarter of this year stood at 883,000 – or 2.8% of all people in employment. That is down by 20,000 on the figure of 903,000 for the second quarter of last year.

In May this year there were 1.4m contracts that did not guarantee a minimum number of hours, where work had been carried out under those contracts. That compares with 1.7m for May, 2016.

Those on zero hours contracts are more likely to be young, part-time, women or in full-time education compared with other people in employment. On average, someone on a “zero-hours contract” usually works 26 hours a week.