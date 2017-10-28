Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the clocks go back householders have been warned to be on their guard against burglars.

West Yorkshire Police have launched their autumn campaign by revealing there were an average of 57 house burglaries a day reported across the area last November.

Force crime prevention officer, Chris Joyce, said: “In the month following the clocks going back last year, nearly 60 people a day experienced the shock and upset of having their home broken into in West Yorkshire.

“Each burglary is one too many and reducing the number of offences is one of the force’s key priorities. The onset of darker nights is traditionally a time when burglaries rise, and we are highlighting the simple things residents can do to help us protect their home.

“Crime prevention doesn’t need to cost huge sums of money – simply locking your doors, shutting your windows and not leaving valuables on display can make a great difference.

“Leave a light on or use a timer, leave a radio on and if you have an alarm use it. These easy steps will all significantly reduce your chances of being a victim of burglary.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “We don’t want a single person across West Yorkshire to have the horrible experience of being a victim of burglary.”