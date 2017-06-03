Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roll up, roll up! The UK’s largest drive-in cinema is heading for Huddersfield – and the movies being shown have just been released.

If you’re a sucker for classic films you’d better move like greased lightning as tickets will be selling fast.

The Moonlight Cinema’s big screen will pitch up at Huddersfield Town’s PPG Canalside training complex in Leeds Road next month.

And movie fans will be able to drive in, park up and watch three movies from the comfort of their car.

There are three movie nights on Friday July 28, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30.

Each night will have a different film starting with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in Grease, Top Gun with Tom Cruise and Dirty Dancing, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

The show starts at 9.30pm on all three nights and the films run for around 110 minutes.

Tickets cost £25 per vehicle with a 90p booking fee.

So how does it work?

Arrive 15-30 minutes before the show starts and park up. You can order food – no menu is available yet but is likely to include pizzas, burgers and hotdogs – and make yourself comfortable.

To hear the movie tune your radio to 104.1FM.

For more go to www.moonlightcinema.com/huddersfield/site or ring 03330 064608.