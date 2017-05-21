The video will start in 8 Cancel

A business owner whose offices overlook a public courtyard plagued by drinkers and drug users has renewed his calls for action to tackle the problems.

Charles Jones, who runs a steel trading business, has complained over the years about men and women urinating and taking drugs in Byram Courtyard, just off Station Street in the town centre.

He has seen people urinating, defecating, urinating, injecting drugs and drinking from his office windows.

He has photographed the “filthy” activities in the hope that the authorities will take action.

Mr Jones said the problems had “died down” during winter but have resurfaced with the arrival of warmer weather.

“It has all started again and is no better than it was,” he said.

“It starts off at around 9.30am and goes on until 5.30 and 6pm. We have a young lady working here and I am worried for her.”

He has complained to various authorities but claims nothing has been done.

Mr Jones, whose office is just yards from Lifeline, the drug and alcohol treatment service, has previously called for Lifeline to be moved to an office outside the ring road.

An alternative solution, he says, is to close the courtyard gates at both ends to prevent people from milling around the bins.

“The common sense solution is to not use it as a bin collection point. It would look nicer and people wouldn’t be able to hide. Or the gates could be kept locked at both ends.”

Mr Jones described the antics of some of the people using the courtyard as “filthy” and claimed Kirklees Council has not done enough to tackle the problems.

Green councillor Andrew Cooper, whose Newsome ward covers the town centre, said the police had been made aware that people were using the area as a toilet.

But he said: “Police patrol the area but can’t keep a 24-hour watch on people.”

Clr Cooper agreed that there were issues connected to some of the people who were using the nearby drug rehabilitation services.

“Every time issues have been raised with me I have referred them to the police and the relevant people in the council - they have not been ignored.”

Clr Cooper said there were “no easy solutions” to the problems highlighted by Mr Jones.

He said the problems had been discussed by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team and the neighbourhood management group involving councillors and representatives from other agencies.

Clr Cooper promised to raise the issues at the next meeting of the neighbourhood management group.

“I am more than happy to do this. There’s no lack of willingness to find a solution but it’s not easy.”

No-one was available to comment from Lifeline.