Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People are urged to join in this weekend’s Charity Challenge.

The event organised by Huddersfield Lions Clubs gives people the chance to raise money for whatever charity they want and will be held on Sunday at Beaumont Park from 9am.

Lions Clubs’ event chairman Graham Isley said: “Everyone, be they ambitious or casual walkers, toddlers or wheelchair users can get in on the action with a choice of challenges based in and around our new venue at Beaumont Park. If you have a charitable cause close to your heart, be it large or small, then why not get sponsors and come along to raise money.”

Events include 12 mile guided walk organised by Kirklees Countryside Volunteers and a three-mile walk organised by the Friends of Beaumont Park with the route based on the Park’s Environmental Walks.

For wheelchair users there will be one mile route which is also suitable for pushchairs and will on a cartoon theme.

Graham added: “This is an event for the smaller charities to get involved just as much as the larger ones. We do all the organising and collections, administration and promoting and all the money raised for the charity goes to the charity.”

“We really want to encourage charities both large and small to get on board and get local pubs and teams raising money for them. Last year all sorts of groups, families and friends from across Huddersfield joined in and over the last 24 years The Challenge has raised over half a million pounds for dozens of charities.”

To register to take part and receive a sponsorship form go online to eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-lions-club-of-huddersfield-8383615366

The pre-registration entry fees are £6 for adults and £3 for children. No payment is required until you arrive on the day.

For more information on the event and how to enrol and take part keep an eye on our website at huddersfieldlions.org/wordpress/lions-charity-challenge/