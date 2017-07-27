The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looks like the final whistle for frugal football fans as internet providers have been ordered to cut off customers using Kodi boxes to watch Premier League matches via illegal live streams.

The High Court has ordered internet service providers (ISPs), such as Talk Talk and Virgin, to bar their customers from watching pirate streams of matches from the forthcoming season.

This is good news Sky and BT Sport who hold the contracts to broadcast live Premier League matches.

But it will spell bad news for the third of Premier League football fans who watch at least one illegal live match stream each month, the Liverpool Echo reports .

(Image: Handout)

Each home, workplace and pub has a unique IP address and if you've been accessing pirate streams it's likely you'll be blocked.

A Premier League spokesman told the BBC: "Fans should know that these pre-loaded boxes enable pirate broadcasts of Premier League football, and other popular content, and are illegal.

"People who supply them have been jailed or ordered to pay significant financial penalties.

"We are increasingly seeing prominent apps and add-ons being closed down as the law catches up with them leading to consumers being out of pocket.

"The Premier League will continue to protect its copyright, and the legitimate investment made by its broadcasting partners."