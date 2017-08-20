Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of runners are taking on the Great North Run in honour of a Huddersfield great grandma.

Margaret Boothroyd from Dalton died last December aged 81 after a 25 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease and the 22 runners will be raising money for Parkinson’s UK.

One of the runners is Margaret’s 56-year-old son, Alan, who is famed for long distance running for charity.

In 2013 Alan, of Lascelles Hall, ran 1,000 miles in just 20 days from Lands End to John O’Groats – the equivalent of two marathons a day for almost three weeks – to raise money for Town’s Keep It Up campaign which splits money between the club’s Academy and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The 13-mile Great North Run will be held in Newcastle on Sunday, September 10.

The scenic route takes in sights along the Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside, including Sage Gateshead, Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art and Gateshead Millennium Bridge.

The team has already raised £2,522 with an auction and raffle at the Spangled Bull pub in Kirkheaton, a quiz night at the Warehouse pub in Huddersfield town centre, football scratch cards and a collection at Kirkheaton Rovers football club presentation evening.

A fundraising curry night is planned for the Cardamon Green restaurant in Waterloo on September 3.

Their aim is to raise £7,000.

The team has set up a fundraising page at http://m.virginmoneygiving.com/mt/uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=Margaret-Boothroyd&isTeam=true&un_jtt_redirect