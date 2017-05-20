Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For most diners a legendary foot-long Subway sandwich is plenty – but for those with even bigger appetites there’s a SIX-FOOT beast which puts the 12-inch sub firmly in the corner.

Subways across the UK, including branches around Huddersfield, have been offering this plaited behemoth for years.

But few know about it because you won’t find it on the in-store menu.

- What do you get?

You get a sandwich that’s six feet long and approximately six inches wide.

So the bread doesn’t fall apart on such a scale the dough is plaited.

You can have any of the Subway fillings such as Spicy Italian, Steak ‘n’ Cheese and Meatball Marina.

- How much is it?

It’s £90 for any low-fat and classic filling and £100 for any premium filling.

- Who’s going to buy that much for a sandwich?

It isn’t aimed at individuals; the six-footer is designed for parties and functions and it can feed approximately 25 people.

- So how do I get one?

You can simply order one in participating Subway stores.

But – cool your boots – you need to order five days in advance because of sheer amount of ingredients and labour needed to make one.

Kay Mulligan, who runs Subway franchises at King Street, Market Place, Westbourne Road, Marsh and Birstall, said: “It’s always been available but the platters we do are more popular.

“We’ve never had an order for one – but we did make one in the early years and we left it on the counter to show people.

“If you want one drop into the store and ask to speak to the store manager or the assistant manager.

“I’m getting my staff to go through the instructions again for making one now!”