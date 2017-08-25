Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

it might come as a surprise but for anyone who dreams of earning a six figure salary in Yorkshire but working in health is your best bet.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 8% of the jobs that pay £140,000 or more in human health and social work are based in Yorkshire and the Humber, a total of 1,000 jobs in 2016.

The region is also home to 40% of the jobs in waste management, water supply and sewage that pay more than £140,000, around 400 jobs; 9% of the jobs paying more than this level in manufacturing, about 1,000, and 4% of jobs paying £140,000 or more in administrative and support service activities, around 200 jobs.

Across England, there are 90,000 jobs in financial and insurance activities that pay £100,000 or more, 54,000 in professional, scientific and technical activities, and 51,000 in human health and social work activities.

The figures cover employee jobs in the United Kingdom. It does not cover the self-employed, nor does it cover employees not paid during the reference period.

Annual estimates are provided for the tax year that ended on April 5 in the reference year. They relate to employees on adult rates of pay who have been in the same job for more than a year.